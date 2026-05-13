Evergreen FFA Hosts An Elementary Ag Day

(Left to right) Twenty-four members assisted in the implementation of the chapter’s Agricultural Awareness Day in five various hands-on activities.

The Evergreen FFA Chapter recently held their Agriculture Awareness Day for their Evergreen Elementary students. This event was to inform the younger students about agriculture and the various opportunities within FFA. The FFA chapter was able to welcome over 400 elementary students to the day.

The chapter had 24 members present at the event to teach the elementary students about various agricultural topics such as livestock, how to conduct sun’s energy into power, the purpose of farm equipment, and a hands-on STEM experiment. The FFA members did a wonderful job presenting to the younger students. The FFA chapter would like to give a special thank you to the Conrad Farms, Holland Farms, Triple H Farms, and Vikings Pizzeria who helped with farm equipment and supplies for the event.

(Left to right) Twenty-four members assisted in the implementation of the chapter’s Agricultural Awareness Day in five various hands-on activities.