New Ice Cream Shop Opens In Williams County Courthouse Square

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ICE CREAM TIME … Pictured enjoying the first few scoops and churro bites served at the grand opening are front row left to right Ignacio’s son Oliver Romero and Pastor Mike Kelly. Second row left to right Bryan Municipal Utilities Director of Utilities Derek Schultz, Bryan Development representative Ann Spangler, Ignacio’s wife Martha Camargo Romero, Williams County Economic Development Executive Director Ashley Epling, and Williams County Economic Development Administrative Assistant Jennifer Stantz. Third row left to right Welling Construction President Sean Welling, Bryan Area Foundation representatives George Brown and Bill Martin, Eclipse owner Ignacio Romero, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, City of Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, and Bryan Area Foundation representative Julie Brown.

Eclipse is open and ready for your order! Located at 105 West Butler Street, Bryan, Ohio, on the south side of the historic Williams County Courthouse Square, this ice cream shop features traditional American and Latin American desserts and food.

Owned and operated by Ignacio Romero, who also owns Tacos Nacho, the store will start with opening days and hours from Monday to Thursday, 12:00-9:00 p.m., and on the weekends 12:00-10:00 p.m.

The Community Impact Project Fund at the Bryan Area Foundation helped Ignacio financially restore and renovate the historic building, allowing him to expand his restaurant business and food offerings to Northwest Ohio residents and visitors.

To help Bryan continue “building for the future” with other downtown structures, consider donating to the fund by visiting ow.ly/U8Oo50UOKEy.