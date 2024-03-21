Evergreen FFA Receives Silver Rating Award

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Evergreen FFA Chapter achieved a state award which has not been completed for over two decades.

The National Chapter award is a state and national award within the National FFA Organization. Within this award area, there is a three-rank system with gold, silver, and bronze.

This year the Evergreen FFA made a goal to apply for this award in hopes of receiving at least a silver rating. The chapter was able to successfully achieve such a goal.

This places the Evergreen FFA Chapter in the top 15% in the state. The National Chapter award program recognizes FFA chapters for their events and activities benefiting the three aspects of a program of activities (yearly calendar) through growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

This award measures how a chapter contributes to its members’ personal growth, to the community, and the agricultural industry.

To be able to apply for this award area, the chapter must plan, execute, and evaluate 15 different activities under the program of activities.

This year, the chapter decided to utilize committees within their chapter to be able to effectively develop 15 activities aside from the traditional events such as FFA week and fruit sales.

Each FFA member in the chapter was a part of these planning committees. With the support of the committees, the chapter was able to introduce new events such as an Ag Safety Series with Evergreen Middle School and a Farmer’s Breakfast with the local agriculturalist in the area. The goal for next year is to receive a gold rating and be able to apply for a national rating.