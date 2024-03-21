FCHC Begins Treatment Of High Blood Pressure Using New Technology

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, OH – Fulton County Health Center’s Heart and Vascular Center is pleased to announce treatment of the first patients with a new renal denervation (RDN) procedure, now offered for certain patients with high blood pressure.

Recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) system – involves a minimally invasive procedure that targets nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and cause high blood pressure.

The procedure – also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure – is approved for use as an adjunctive treatment in patients with high blood pressure (or hypertension) when lifestyle changes and antihypertensive medications do not adequately control blood pressure.

Hypertension is the single largest contributor to death,1 and affects about 50% of U.S. adults. Of the U.S. adults who are aware of their hypertension, about 80% do not have it under control.

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is clinically proven to help reduce high blood pressure, which can lower serious health risks.

After mild sedation, the doctor inserts a very thin tube into the artery leading to the kidney. The doctor then administers energy to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

“High blood pressure is a significant problem for patients all around the world. For people with hypertension, medication and/or lifestyle changes can help reduce blood pressure, but studies have shown that many people still don’t have control over their condition,” said Charles Gbur Jr., MD, FACC, FSCAI, Interventional Cardiologist who performed the procedures.

“The Symplicity blood pressure procedure provides patients with a blood pressure reduction benefit that is always on’ and doesn’t require a permanent implant – it can also help patients regain their peace of mind.”

“We are pleased to have treated our first patients with this new technology, and we look forward to the future of hypertension care by offering innovative solutions to the people of the area.”

At Fulton County Health Center, our Heart & Vascular Center offers comprehensive Interventional Cardiology services that are now close to home.

Through the use of advanced technologies, procedures such as pacemakers, defibrillators (ICD’s), pacemaker and ICD generator replacements, thrombectomies, heart catheterizations, vascular procedures and now renal denervation, we provide comprehensive heart care you can trust with the convenience of being able to stay in your community for treatment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing high or difficult to control blood pressure, talk to your doctor to see if the Symplicity blood pressure procedure is a possible treatment option.