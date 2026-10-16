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WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: New Fair Board Directors Sworn In, 2026-27 Officers Elected

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The Williams County Fair Board met in regular session on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Thaman Building. Board President Pam Goll called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

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