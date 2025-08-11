Evergreen FFA Travels To Put-In-Bay For Officer Retreat

PRESS RELEASE – The Evergreen FFA Chapter officers traveled to Put-In-Bay, Ohio for the annual officer retreat at the end of July.

The main focus for the retreat was planning the 2025-2026 FFA year of events and activities. Throughout the three-day trip, the officers participated in various training and team building activities. The team conducted a SWOT analysis and developed a strategic plan.

On the first day of the retreat, the team stopped at the Toledo Zoo and conducted a scavenger hunt. The team was split into two teams of three and each team raced to complete a scavenger hunt before the other team.

Following the team’s trip to the zoo, they held their first training session where the team brainstormed and decided on a word of the year. The team decided the 2025-2026 word of the year to drive them in goal development and activities is “Cultivate”.

The word will be used throughout the year to ensure the team, and the chapter meets the goals for the next school year.

On the second day, the team suited up in official dress to complete their team pictures. Soon after, the team took a stop at mini golf on the island. Following the mini golf experience, the team returned to the cabin where they developed goals for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Later in the evening, the team began the program of activities planning and committee setup for the school year.

Following the training sessions, the officers participated in a trip to the lake where they went kayaking. The team explored the islands and eventually took a dip in the water. This activity helped form an even greater relationship between the officers.

On the final day of retreat, the team held one last training session where the committees for the academic year were finalized. On the way home, the team began to prepare for the parent meet and greet later that night.

At the conclusion of retreat, the officer team held a Parent Meet and Greet. During this time, the team made dinner for their parents and presented their plans for the year.

The meeting allowed the team to explain to their parents what being an officer means and the responsibilities each officer would have over the course of the next academic year.

The Evergreen FFA would like to thank Elvey Farms, Machacek Concrete, Pro Ag Applications, St. Mary’s Meats, and Viking Pizzeria for sponsoring the retreat this year!