Four County Career Center Welcomes Twelve New Staff Members

PRESS RELEASE – Four County Career Center is pleased to announce the addition of twelve outstanding professionals to its staff for the 2025-2026 school year.

These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, diverse experiences, and a shared commitment to preparing students for success in their future careers. Their expertise will strengthen the Career Center’s tradition of excellence in education and community service.

Front – Conner Ruffer, Career & Technical Education Supervisor; Tina Hammontree, Career Assessment Specialist; Seth Schroeder, Edgerton Satellite – STEAM Instructor; and Jacob Mann, Automotive Technologies Instructor.

Back – Michelle Oyer-Rose, Educational Aide; Betsy Eggers, Library/Media Specialist; Jacob Kraegel, Welding Instructor; Jordan Brown, Intervention Specialist; and Bradley Strickland, Law Enforcement Instructor. Not pictured – Jacob Mourey, EMIS/Data Quality Manager, and Jessie Rentschler, Intervention Specialist.

The Career Center is also currently seeking to fill the Preschool Instructor position to complete its team. As Four County Career Center continues its mission to provide high-quality career and technical education to students from across northwest Ohio, these new staff members will play an important role in fostering an engaging, supportive, and innovative learning environment.

Their dedication to student achievement and career readiness will help ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of today’s workforce and tomorrow’s opportunities.