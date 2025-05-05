Evergreen High School Takes On 153 Top Teams At Quiz Bowl Nationals

PRESS RELEASE – On the weekend of Saturday, April 26, Evergreen High School joined 153 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago for the 2025 Small School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, was captained by Ethan Grasser, who was joined by Caden Beier, Jada Blanchard, Hannah Brown, Sophia Goodson, John Mitro, Jordan Ruby, Isaac Sheets, and Olivia Weirich. The team was coached by Bill Blanchong.

Evergreen was one of 18 Ohio teams competing at the national championship. Evergreen finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-6 record.

Evergreen High School played Swanton in round 2, defeating them 160-130. Evergreen’s shot at the playoffs ended when they lost to White Pigeon from Michigan in round 8.

The Traditional Public Schools Division champion was the A team from West Point High School Cullman, Alabama. The Open Division champion was the A team from St. Mark’s School of Texas Dallas, Texas.

The 2025 Small School National Championship Tournament (Traditional Public Schools Division)’s field featured 88 teams from 20 states.