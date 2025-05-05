Montpelier Schools Announce 2025 Kindergarten Registration

PRESS RELEASE – The Montpelier Elementary School is now scheduling appointments for screening and assessment for the Kindergarten and KinderKlub classes for 2025/2026. Sessions will be held May 27th and 28th at the Montpelier School at 1015 E. Brown Road, Montpelier.

All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2025, should be registered for kindergarten by next fall. Kindergarten students are required by State law to be screened before entering.

Parents are asked to provide their child’s certified birth certificate (NOT a hospital birth record), immunization record, custody document (if applicable), and proof of residency.

These are all state requirements for school enrollment. Prospective students will be participating in the state-mandated kindergarten screening as a part of the assessment.

The screening staff will consist of the school nurse, speech therapist, physical education teacher, kindergarten teachers and elementary principal.

This is the only screening and assessment Montpelier Schools will hold, so it is required that your child attend. Montpelier Schools also intend to once again house a preschool unit, which will be operated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

The preschool is for students ages 3-5 years old. If interested, please contact the office of Jackie Fouty at NwOESC, 567-444-4800, ext. 4667 to schedule an early childhood screening.

There is also a NOCAC Child Development (Head Start) unit housed in our building. For more information on Head Start, call 419-784-2150, ext. 1140. To attend kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by September 30, 2025.

If you are interested in making an appointment for assessment, please call the school at 419-485-6700.