Evergreen Hosting Board Of Education Candidate Night

PRESS RELEASE – This election, there are three open seats available on the Evergreen Board of Education with five candidates vying for the positions. Candidates are Jordyn Hein, Jason Miller, Lindsay Mossing, Casey Smith, and Adam Smith.

The Evergreen community is invited to attend the Meet the Candidates Night on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 7:00 pm in the EHS gym.

Local voters will have a chance to learn more about the individuals running and their positions regarding various school-related topics.

The event is hosted by the AP Government and Senior English classes. For those unable to attend, the event will be recorded and available for viewing on the district’s website later in the week.