German Lutheran Heritage Of NW Ohio To Hear From Local Columnist

PRESS RELEASE – The fall meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 2 pm.

Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on St Rt 66. Our presenter of the day will be Gene Grime.

Gene is a columnist for the Northwest Signal and writer of “ Gene’s Scene”. Guests and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is free and open to the public.

German coffee cake and drinks will be served. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.