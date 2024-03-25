EVERGREEN SCHOOL BOARD: Academic, Facilities Survey Results Discussed By Board

By: Jesse Davis

The Evergreen Local Schools Board of Education heard the results of the academic programs and facilities survey among other business at its meeting last week.

During discussion of the results, it was agreed that more academic opportunities are needed for students opting to forgo more traditional education and instead entering the trades or the workforce.

There was also interest shared in expanding agricultural and industrial arts instruction. Music and performing arts opportunities continue to be "highly valued at all...