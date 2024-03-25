WILLIAMS COUNTY MAPLE SYRUP FESTIVAL: Community Support For Fairgrounds Shown While Knowledge On Natural Resources Shared At Festival

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

When Saturday morning saw Williams County frosted over, some may have thought that might put a damper on the festivities planned for the Williams County Fairgrounds.

They would be proven wrong, though, as the community filled the fairgrounds to the seams, showing that a bit of cold, wind, snow and ice wasn’t going to stop them from supporting what matters.

The Gillette Building was a site to see, with attendees lined around half of the building to get some pancake and sausage breakfast.

The air smelled amazing, and the volunteers of the Fair Foundation were running around, hard at work, making the whole thing happen.

Horse, mule, and tractor-pulled wagon rides brought people down to the Sugar Shack when they were done viewing all the Rabbit Barn and 4-H Building had to offer.

There were many displays of wildlife, with knowledgeable personnel around to answer any questions.

Everyone was delighted with the process of turning sap to syrup while supporting the Williams County community.