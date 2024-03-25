Close Menu
Monday, March 25, 2024
The Village Reporter
WILLIAMS COUNTY MAPLE SYRUP FESTIVAL: Community Support For Fairgrounds Shown While Knowledge On Natural Resources Shared At Festival

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PANCAKE BREAKFAST … Everyone was lined around the Gillette Building to get some Fair Foundation pancake and sausage breakfast. VIEW 264 PHOTOS OF THIS FESTIVIAL FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Anna Wozniak
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
anna@thevillagereporter.com

When Saturday morning saw Williams County frosted over, some may have thought that might put a damper on the festivities planned for the Williams County Fairgrounds.

They would be proven wrong, though, as the community filled the fairgrounds to the seams, showing that a bit of cold, wind, snow and ice wasn’t going to stop them from supporting what matters.

The Gillette Building was a site to see, with attendees lined around half of the building to get some pancake and sausage breakfast.

The air smelled amazing, and the volunteers of the Fair Foundation were running around, hard at work, making the whole thing happen.

Horse, mule, and tractor-pulled wagon rides brought people down to the Sugar Shack when they were done viewing all the Rabbit Barn and 4-H Building had to offer.

There were many displays of wildlife, with knowledgeable personnel around to answer any questions.

Everyone was delighted with the process of turning sap to syrup while supporting the Williams County community.

LOCALLY PRODUCED GOODS … Great local places like Dick’s Maple Farm were out at the festival, showing off their locally produced goods.
KNOWLEDGEABLE VENDORS … The Williams County Maple Syrup Festival saw many vendors that held a vast amount of knowledge about local wildlife, history, and resources.
WAGON RIDES … There were horse, mule, and tractor pulled wagon rides to bring attendees down to the Sugar Shack to see how maple syrup is made.
HISTORICAL IMPORTANCE … The Williams County Maple Syrup Festival showed attendees both how maple syrup was made historically by the local native and then settler populations, as well as today Pictured here are both the old and new methods of maple syrup production.
PROMOTING CURIOSITY … The Williams County Maple Syrup Festival had many vendors and exhibitions throughout the grounds that were geared towards promoting the attending children’s curiosity. They ran around having fun, looking into how humans have learned to harness the power of the wilderness here in Northern Ohio.

 

