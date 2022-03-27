Evergreen Schools Release Statement Regarding Deaths Of Two Elementary Students

Facebook

“Today’s loss of two Evergreen Elementary students and their family members is devastating to the Viking community.”

“On behalf of Evergreen Local Schools, our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to all who were involved in the tragic auto accident.”

“In addition to its counseling team, Evergreen will also have therapy dogs and counselors from neighboring school districts and agencies available this week to help our students and staff cope with this incredibly sad loss. ”

— Eric J. Smola, Superintendent