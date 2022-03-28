Walter Schulz (1929-2022)

Facebook

Walter J. Schulz, 92 years, of Ney, passed away Saturday evening, March 26, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his family by his side.

Walter was born December 22, 1929, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of the late Walter W. and Mina (Mang) Schulz.

Walter married Loretta M. Ringger on June 17, 1951, at her parent’s homestead in rural Grover Hill, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2019.

Walter began his working career at General Motors Central Foundry, where he worked for two years.

Walter then did what he loved to do, He was a lifelong farmer, He supplemented supporting his family by working at Ford Implement Center in Farmer for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood. He was a former Washington Township Trustee and a member of the Irish Hills Car Club.

Walter was an avid car collector and restorer. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and tinkering around, figuring out how to fix anything.

He enjoyed trips to Minnesota and wintering in South Padre Island Texas with Loretta. Walter and Loretta enjoyed taking trips all over the United States.

Surviving are his three children, Linda (Philip) Wirtner of Coldwater, Michigan, Larry (Penny) Schulz of Ney and Lisa (Mark) Holtsberry of Paulding; five grandchildren, Bobby (Britttny) Schulz, Ashley (Seth) Peters, Chelsea Whitman, Lauren (Jack) Speshyock and Nathan Holtsberry; one great-grandson, Jacob Whitman; one brother, Richard (Leola) Schulz of Ney, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Loretta.

Visitation for Walter J. Schulz will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Sherwood VFW Post 5665, Hicksville American Legion Post 223, and Farmer American Legion Post 139.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ohio 43556, or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com