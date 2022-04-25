Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer Commits To Play Basketball At Trine University

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 25, 2022

News Article Views: 127

THUNDER BASKETBALL … Last week Evergreen Viking Evan Lumbrezer signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Trine University (Division III) in Angola, Indiana. Shown at Lumbrezer’s signing day are: (Front) Cathy Lumbrezer (Mother), Evan Lumbrezer, Scott Lumbrezer (Father). (Back) Abby Lumbrezer (Sister), Zack Lumbrezer (Brother), and Nancy Lumbrezer (Grandmother). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

