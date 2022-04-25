Trio Of Wauseon Athletes To Continue Athletic Career At Next Level

Facebook

WRESTLING … Connor Twigg has committed to further his education and continue his wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Shown as he makes it official are (Front) Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor Twigg, DJ Lugabihl (father). (Back) Wauseon Head Wrestling Coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother).

COLLEGIATE GOLF … Wauseon senior Andy Scherer has signed to continue his education and golf career at Belhaven University (NCAA D-III) in Jackson, Mississippi. Shown at Scherer’s signing event are: (Front) Mike Scherer (father), Andy Scherer, Tammy Scherer (mother). (Back) Wauseon Head Golf Coach Matt Mennetti.

FOOTBALL … Bryson Stump recently committed to continue his education and football career at Ave Maria University (NAIA) in Ave Maria, Florida. Pictured are (Front) Crystal Stump (mother), Bryson Stump, Ryan Stump (father). (Back) Wauseon Head Football Coach Shawn Moore, Wauseon Assistant Football Coach Terry Lind.