Excessive Heat Warning Now In Effect For Northwest Ohio

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued an Excessive Heat Warning…which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER… Afternoon to early evening temperatures from today through Saturday will be in the 90s with heat indices from around 105 to 110 degrees.

IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are likely for those spending prolonged periods outside or in non-air conditioned environments. Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes. Direct sun on pets and other animals will accentuate chances for heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun… and check up on relatives and neighbors. Make sure pets and other animals have a cool environment with water available.

