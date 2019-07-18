Archbold Bluestreaks & Bryan Golden Bears ACME Baseball Punches Ticket For State Tournament

STATEBOUND … Building on their success from the Spring season, the Archbold Bluestreaks took home an ACME Baseball District title last weekend at Patrick Henry. Archbold was 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament with wins over Ottawa-Glandorf (17-3) and Kalida (14-4 and 8-4). Archbold will face Troy in the opening round this Saturday at 12pm at Veterans Field in Coldwater. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

RETURN TO STATE … Bryan fought their way out of the loser’s bracket by defeating Defiance 3-1 and 13-4 in the title game to earn a return trip to the ACME State Tournament. The Golden Bears will face West Liberty-Salem in the State Quarterfinals on Saturday July 20th at 5pm at Veterans Field in Coldwater. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN TIMES)

