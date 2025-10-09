FAITH AND FICTION: Archbold’s Sarah Short Publishes Debut Novel

PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LOCAL AUTHOR … Sarah Short of Archbold published her debut novel, Always and Forever.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Archbold native Sarah Short has turned a lifelong love of storytelling into a published novel. Her debut work, Always and Forever, released September 4, 2025, through Covenant Books, marks her official entrance into the w...