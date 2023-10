By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Pioneer held their Fall Festival from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. There was a firefighter breakfast, chili contest, vendor and craft show, pumpkin decorating contest, and inflatables for the children at Crommer Park.

People loved the cornhole set-up, pairing off to see who would win. It was a sleepy morning, with many residents staying warm inside.

Those who braved the wind and rain got to have some fun in downtown Pioneer!

