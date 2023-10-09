Floral Designs Site Of Proclamation During NLG Ministries’ 2023 Fall Fest In Edgerton

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Never Let Go Ministries hosted a cruise-in and Fall festival in Edgerton on Saturday. Residents braved the wind, cold, and rain, milling around Edgerton to see what all was happening.

There were cars of all sorts at the administration building, as well as local vendors. Floral Designs had a wonderful build-your-own bouquet station, where attendees were able to take advantage of their talented florist and bring home pretty flowers.

Stevie Kimple held a book signing event at Floral Designs, where Ohio Representative Jim Hoops presented him with a proclamation honoring him for his competitive spirit, leadership, and pride in his community.

The rain started to pour around noon and boy did it get cold, but everyone was still smiling with festive cheer at Edgerton’s Fall Fest.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com