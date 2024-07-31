Fall Registration Opens For GED Classes At FCCC

(Archbold, OH) — Four County Career Center Aspire Program is now offering fall registration for area GED classes. Learners can enroll for in-person and online preparation courses for the GED test subjects.

Registration will take place during new student orientations. Participants may also complete an interest form online at: https://www.fourcounty.net/AspireAE.aspx.

Four County Aspire offers GED preparation classes in Bryan, Defiance, Wauseon and on the main Career Center campus.

Self-directed online classes are also available to help learners attain their high school equivalency credentials while maintaining work and personal commitments. All classes are FREE of charge.

Earning a GED credential can have a life-changing impact. GED grads can make, on average, $9,000 more per year than individuals without a high school credential. Additionally, nearly all employers and colleges accept the GED, opening the door to further educational opportunities.

For more information or to register for Aspire classes, please call Four County Career Center Adult Education at (419) 267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.