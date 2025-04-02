Keep The Blood Supply Blooming: Give Blood Now

PRESS RELEASE – This April, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give lifesaving blood now as seasonal travel ramps up. The impact of busy spring calendars comes on the heels of an incredibly challenging winter, during which tens of thousands of blood products went uncollected due to weather.

With upcoming holiday celebrations and record-breaking spring break travel expected in the coming weeks, donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets.

Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential to patient care. Spring plans can disrupt normal giving patterns, but the need for blood is constant.

Help hope bloom this spring – book a time to give blood now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to give in April will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners. Additionally, those who come to give April 1-13, 2025, will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

All who come to give later in the month, April 14-30, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/Hope for details on all three offers.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Bryan – 4/10/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eagles #2233, 201 E Maple St.

Pioneer – 4/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm Street.

Stryker – 4/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church – Stryker, 701 South Defiance Street.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives.

Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, please visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.