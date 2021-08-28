Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 28th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 28, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Fairview 3 Edon 0

Archbold 2 Stryker 0

Archbold 2 Crestview 0

Crestview 2 Stryker 0

Swanton 3 Holgate 0

Continental 3 Fayette 0

Wauseon 3 Toledo Christian 2

Napoleon 3 Bryan 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton 3 Northwood 0

Delta 12 Cardinal Stritch 0

Archbold 1 Lake 1

Wauseon 4 Defiance 0

BOYS SOCCER

Swanton 7 Toledo Bowsher 2

Delta 2 Miller City 1

Pettisville 1 Archbold 0

Maumee 4 Evergreen 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Toledo Bowsher 0

 

Be the first to comment on "Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 28th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*