Mort Myers (1957-2021)

Mort Myers, age 64, of rural Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, from injuries suffered in a home explosion at his residence.

Mort was a roofing contractor for twenty-three years and was currently employed by Cardinal IG in Fremont, Indiana, where he had been employed for the last twenty-three years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cruising on his motorcycle, playing his harmonica, cooking and smoking meats, and cooking for hog roasts.

He was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

Mort Myers was born on June 16, 1957, in Peru, Indiana, the son of Morton and Barbara (Owens) Myers. He married Rose Ann Manovich on June 21, 1975, in Sylvania, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Matt (Christina) Myers, of Middlebury, Indiana, Lucas Myers, of Angola, Indiana, and Charles “Chuck” (Sharlynn) Myers, of Angola; ten grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha Keegan, Austin and Peyton Myers, Brooke and Derek Myers, Taylor Sabin, Trea Sabin, Kendra McNall, and Mack Myers; five great-grandchildren, Addison Keegan, Mason Kauffman, Ruby Myers, Matthew Myers, and Avyanna Barron; and his siblings, Tonya Metzger, Michelle Myers, Scott Myers, and TJ Myers, all of Middlebury, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Owen Myers.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Mort’s life will take place at a later date. Memorials are requested to Mooseheart Child City & School, Inc., Mooseheart, IL 60539.

Krill Funeral Service 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.