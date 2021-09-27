Fall Sports Scoreboard For September 27th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 27, 2021

BOYS GOLF

BBC CHAMPIONSHIPS (Ironwood GC)

TEAM SCORES: 1. North Central 358 (Hayes 80, Sanford 88, Patten 94, Hicks 96); 2. Montpelier 368; 3. Pettisville 392; 4. Hilltop 406; 5. Stryker 409; 6. Fayette 427; 7. Holgate 483; 8. Edon (no team score)

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS: 1. Zack Hayes (No. Central) 80; 2. Owen Lemley (Fayette) 85; 3. Aidan Higbie (Montpelier) 87; T4. Mason Sanford (No. Central) 88, Sam Myers (Pettisville) 88; 6. Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 93; T7. Drake Sommer (Montpelier) 94, Easten Richmond (Montpelier) 94, Trent Thorp (Montpelier) 94, Colin Patten (No. Central) 94

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton 3 North Central 1

Wauseon 3 Stryker 2

Morenci (MI) 3 Fayette 0

Ayersville 3 Montpelier 1

Paulding 3 Delta 0

Antwerp 3 Hilltop 1

Defiance 3 Bryan 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen 5 Whitmer 1

Springfield 4 Swanton 2

Bryan 3 Napoleon 0

BOYS SOCCER

Ottawa Hills 7 Pettisville 0

Delta 12 Northwood 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Wauseon 0

 

