Fall Sports Scoreboard For September 27th, 2021

BOYS GOLF
BBC CHAMPIONSHIPS (Ironwood GC)
TEAM SCORES: 1. North Central 358 (Hayes 80, Sanford 88, Patten 94, Hicks 96); 2. Montpelier 368; 3. Pettisville 392; 4. Hilltop 406; 5. Stryker 409; 6. Fayette 427; 7. Holgate 483; 8. Edon (no team score)
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS: 1. Zack Hayes (No. Central) 80; 2. Owen Lemley (Fayette) 85; 3. Aidan Higbie (Montpelier) 87; T4. Mason Sanford (No. Central) 88, Sam Myers (Pettisville) 88; 6. Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 93; T7. Drake Sommer (Montpelier) 94, Easten Richmond (Montpelier) 94, Trent Thorp (Montpelier) 94, Colin Patten (No. Central) 94
VOLLEYBALL
Swanton 3 North Central 1
Wauseon 3 Stryker 2
Morenci (MI) 3 Fayette 0
Ayersville 3 Montpelier 1
Paulding 3 Delta 0
Antwerp 3 Hilltop 1
Defiance 3 Bryan 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen 5 Whitmer 1
Springfield 4 Swanton 2
Bryan 3 Napoleon 0
BOYS SOCCER
Ottawa Hills 7 Pettisville 0
Delta 12 Northwood 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 5 Wauseon 0
