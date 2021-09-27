Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 28th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 27, 2021

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edon/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/Stryker/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am

Edgerton @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Ottawa) 9am

BOYS GOLF

North Central @ Wauseon 4:30 pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Toledo Christian @ Archbold 4:30pm

Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Elida @ Bryan 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 4:45pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Montpelier @ Edon 5:30pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5:30pm

Hilltop @ North Central 5:30pm

Holgate @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Hicksville @ Edgerton 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Continental 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Northwood 5pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 7pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm

 

