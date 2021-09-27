Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 28th, 2021

GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edon/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/Stryker/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am
Edgerton @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Ottawa) 9am
BOYS GOLF
North Central @ Wauseon 4:30 pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Toledo Christian @ Archbold 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Elida @ Bryan 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 4:45pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Montpelier @ Edon 5:30pm
Stryker @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ North Central 5:30pm
Holgate @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Hicksville @ Edgerton 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Continental 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Northwood 5pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 7pm
Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm
