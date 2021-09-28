Alice Watts (1928-2021)

Alice Ann (Anders) Watts, age 93, moved on to her next life with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 at CHP Inpatient Hospice Defiance, surrounded by her family.

Her spirit to live was finally overpowered by Parkinson’s Disease which she had lived with for many years.

She was born on April 16, 1928 in Fairbury Illinois. She moved to Montpelier, Ohio as a young teenager with her father, Thomas Anders and stepmother. While attending Montpelier HS, she met Thomas Watts Jr.

She graduated MHS in 1947 and married Tom Watts on November 12, 1950 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Alice and Tom raised their family in Montpelier where she worked at several Montpelier businesses throughout her life and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed playing golf, bowling and Bridge. Alice was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to support all her children’s and grand children’s activities.

Alice is survived by daughter, Tami (Lee) Richmond; sons, Rob Watts (Dan Konkus), Mark Watts and Trent Watts (Susie Stantz). Grandchildren; Ryan (Joy) Richmond, Kayla (Jeff) Flaig and Brooke (Connor) Funk. Great Grandchildren; Brynn, Bryce & Brea Richmond; Casey, Mitchell & Andi Flaig; Easton & Louise Funk; sister-in-law, Dawn Moore.

She was preceded in death by husband; Tom Watts Jr. (July 17,2015); father, Tom Anders; mother, Mary (Stover)Posten; half- brother, Jim Anders; half-sister, Sandy Anders; numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm. Service immediately following viewing hours at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. A Family graveside ceremony to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation, CHP Inpatient Hospice Defiance, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

