Family, Community, & A Dream: New Business In Downtown Edon Merges All Three

NEW BUSINESS … Shelly Rivera in the dining room designed and built by her friends underneath a hand-painted sign her son put on the wall. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

104 North Michigan Street in downtown Edon is buzzing with activity again for the first time in around a decade as friends, family, and community come together to make one woman’s dream become a reality.

Shelly Rivera, owner of River A Smokin’Q, has dreamed of her very own restaurant for nearly a decade.