Former President Abraham Lincoln Pays Visit To Fayette

On Tuesday, February 21st, President Abraham Lincoln was a special guest of the Normal Memorial Library where he performed for the Fayette Elementary School K-6th grades at the Fayette Opera House.

President Lincoln presented an immersive historical portrayal of his early life and presidential career.

The students were able to ask President Lincoln questions and help out on the stage.

The Normal Memorial Library would like to thank the 1889 Fayette Opera House for their generous use of the Opera House, and the Fayette Local Schools for making this event a success.

Fayette Mayor Dave Borer was also in attendance for the event. Normal Memorial Library was able to provide this experience for the Fayette students through the Accelerated Learning Grant.