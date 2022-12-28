Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Store Coming To West Unity

CONSTRUCTION SITE … Snow lies on the little bit that was accomplished at the old High School site in West Unity, toward the building of a merged Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree, Inc. owns Family Dollar now and is choosing to build joined stores where they would be helpful. Construction was halted until permits could arrive to make it all legal. Those permits are now in and the building should begin soon. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

A few years back, there were no chain stores in the smaller towns of Northwest Ohio and shoppers either paid a little more to support a local business or drove to the larger towns like Bryan, Wauseon or Defiance to do their shopping.