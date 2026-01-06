Fatal Crash In Superior Township (Rural Montpelier) Leaves Edon Man Dead

Montpelier — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 7:27 a.m. on January 6, 2026. The crash took place on County Road I, east of County Road 10, in Superior Township, Williams County.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by a juvenile driver, was traveling eastbound on County Road I and struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in the eastbound lane.

After the initial impact, the Chevrolet Cobalt continued into the westbound lane and struck David L. Fox, 64, of Edon, who had exited his vehicle for an unknown reason. Fox was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Williams County Engineer’s Office, the Montpelier Fire Department, and John’s Towing & Repair.

The crash remains under investigation.