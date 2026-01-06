David Blosser (1939 – 2026)

(Member Of Wauseon’s North Clinton Church)

David R. Blosser of Pettisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at Hospice care in Defiance on January 4, 2026. He was born in Rockingham County Virginia, August 22, 1939.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Sarah Blosser, and grandson Andrew Blosser.

Dave worked at LaChoy for 36 years, retiring in 2001. Not one to sit still, he started his own business, Blosser’s Welding and Wiring, which he successfully ran for numerous years before fully retiring.

Dave was very devoted to his faith, he was a long-term member of North Clinton Church, where he was Sunday School superintendent and MYF advisor for many years.

Dave was also a 4-H adviser for many years and had numerous hobbies, among them hunting, fishing, golf, and woodworking.

He enjoyed using his woodworking skills to make items which he donated to the annual MYF auction. He also sponsored (and played on) golf teams supporting Ariel and Shalom golf tournaments for many years.

Dave will be remembered for his kind heart, mellow spirit, positive attitude, and the calming presence that drew people to him. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

He was someone everyone wanted to be around, steady, genuine, and deeply loved. Above all, Dave was a devoted caretaker, always putting the needs of those he loved before his own.

He was a proud and devoted husband to his wife Bonnie, of 65 years; father to Terry (Cindy) Blosser, Tracy (John) Ruffer, and Tonya (Randy) Hammond; and an incredibly proud grandfather to Blake (Sarah) Ruffer, Kyle (Gabi) Ruffer, Colin Blosser, Chad Ruffer, Dylan Martin, and great-grandfather to Leah, Vivian, and Brooklyn Ruffer.

Friends may call at North Clinton Church in Wauseon from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 8, 2026, followed by a funeral service at the church at 11 AM, with Pastor Neil Wyse officiating, with a meal to follow. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Little Eden Camp or North Clinton Church.