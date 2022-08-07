Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 7, 2022

SKELTON BROTHERS … The Skelton Brothers are pictured here with their original photos, and photos that show them with age progression. Anyone that has information regarding these three brothers and their disappearance from Morenci, Michigan is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 517-636-0689. PHOTO CREDIT – National Center For Missing And Exploited Children. (image asset ap)

John Skelton was again denied parole after recently being interviewed. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, parole was denied by the board who also gave him a twelve-month continuance.

Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the disappearance of his three children. With this twelve-month continuance, Skelton will have to wait until next year where he will be able to try again.

If parole continues to be denied, he will be released from the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility on November 29th, 2025.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*