Alberta Wyse (1926-2022)

Alberta Lucille Wyse, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Alberta spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Alberta was born on October 25, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio, to the late Albert Leonard and Ethel Ruth (Clifford) Kolb.

At the age of eight, Alberta moved from Chatham to Wauseon. On January 6, 1947, Alberta married the love of her life, H. Eugene Wyse, who preceded her in death in 2011 after 64 years of marriage.

Alberta cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and gardening.

She was a past co-owner of the Star Brite Fabric Care Center and past part owner of the Star Mobile Home Park.

Alberta was a devout Christian and an active member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

Alberta is survived by her son, Edward (Margaret) Wyse of Springfield, VA; daughters, Alice (Fred) Allen of Wauseon; Cathy (Paul) Santos of Mesa, AZ; Connie (Owen) Ray of Thonotosassa, FL; Gloria (Bill) Gunn of Wauseon; Susan (Lambert) Dieringer of Wauseon; and son, Andrew (Susan) Wyse of Elkhart, IN. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, H. Eugene; parents; infant children, Ruth Marie and Donald Francis; brother, Walter Kolb; and sister, Marian Dinius.

Visitation for Alberta will take place on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the Pope John XXIII Room at St. Caspar Catholic Church from 3:30pm-7:30pm, with a prayer service starting at 7pm. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Caspar Catholic Church at 11am, with Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will be at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Caspar Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Wyse family.