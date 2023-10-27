Fayette & Archbold Men Arrested After Defiance Police Department Investigation

An Archbold man and a Fayette man were among three arrests made by the Defiance Police Department following an investigation.

On 10/02/2023 Michael A. Jenkins, 53, of 203 S. Maple St. Fayette, Ohio was charged with Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles both Felony Offenses.

On 10/23/2023 Michael J. Vasko, 41, of 63 Hawthorn Dr. Archbold, Ohio was charged with Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles both Felony Offenses.

On 10/16/2023 James M. Velasquez, 25, of 609 Grover Ave. Defiance, Ohio was charged with Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles both Felony Offenses.

The arrests were made after complaints investigated by the Defiance Police Department. The complaints are unrelated to one another.

All defendants were taken into custody pending their initial appearances in the Defiance Municipal Court. Assisting with the investigations were officers from the Multi Agency Narcotics Unit. All cases remain under investigation.