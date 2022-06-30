Fayette Man Receives Three Years In Prison For Domestic Violence & Assault

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 30, 2022

News Article Views: 595

A Fayette, Ohio man was sentenced on June 29, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kareem Johnson, 38, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Domestic Violence and three counts of Assault. On May 26, 2021, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and during his arrest he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to three police officers. On February 2, 2022, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Johnson to 36 months in prison.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Fayette Man Receives Three Years In Prison For Domestic Violence & Assault"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*