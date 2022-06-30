Fayette Man Receives Three Years In Prison For Domestic Violence & Assault

Facebook

A Fayette, Ohio man was sentenced on June 29, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kareem Johnson, 38, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Domestic Violence and three counts of Assault. On May 26, 2021, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and during his arrest he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to three police officers. On February 2, 2022, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Johnson to 36 months in prison.