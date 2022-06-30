Montpelier Police Department Searching For Missing Juvenile

Facebook

Missing Person: (06/30/2022 4:30pm) MPD is seeking help in locating missing 16 year-old Katherinne Fernandez. She was last seen leaving the Montpelier Pool at 1520 hrs.

Katherinne is 5″1″, 100lbs, brown eyes, and light brown hair that fades to red at the bottom. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, light blue wind pants, and had a towel over her head.

Katherinne does not speak any English. Katherinne speaks Spanish only.

If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile please contact MPD at 419-485-3121.