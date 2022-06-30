Montpelier Police Department Searching For Missing Juvenile

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 30, 2022

News Article Views: 1,553

Missing Person: (06/30/2022 4:30pm) MPD is seeking help in locating missing 16 year-old Katherinne Fernandez. She was last seen leaving the Montpelier Pool at 1520 hrs.

Katherinne is 5″1″, 100lbs, brown eyes, and light brown hair that fades to red at the bottom. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, light blue wind pants, and had a towel over her head.

Katherinne does not speak any English. Katherinne speaks Spanish only.

If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile please contact MPD at 419-485-3121.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Montpelier Police Department Searching For Missing Juvenile"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*