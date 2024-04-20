Fayette Mayor Dave Borer Delivers State Of The Village Address

Dear Fellow Citizens,

Here we are early in the year 2024 and we are almost halfway through Phase I of our waterline replacement project, which started in November of 2023. We are ahead of schedule by at least 2 weeks.

Thank you, Bryan Excavating, for your hard-working and considerate crew. I have heard many positive comments about you all. Our Public Works Department, Zach, Joel and Clay, are doing an awesome job getting everything ready ahead of the construction crews and keeping all of the daily routines done in a timely manner.

I’m really looking forward to a great year with The Farmer’s Market set to begin soon. Also, a wonderful season full of entertainment at the Fayette Opera House, courtesy of their volunteer staff.

The return of summer softball games at the park on Friday nights. Surely, disc golf in the grove, pickleball, gaga ball, tether ball, sand volleyball, basketball, the 5K run, the Bullthistle Festival, the splash pad, Harvest Host campers, the Fall Fest and the Winter Market will give everyone something to enjoy.

Preliminary work is underway for Phase II of the waterline project, so by next summer we can also celebrate the completion of the underground work, of this much needed upgrade.

When I look at all the new personnel on the village staff and council, I feel very thankful for everyone that has been willing to step up and help make the village even better in countless other ways.

Everyone, from The Garden and Beautification Club, The Bullthistle Committee, The Lions Club, The CDC, The History Center, the business owners to the village residents, can be proud of what has and is taking place in our village.

Our police department is busy getting reorganized and doing a great job. Chief Rich Bingham is doing an outstanding job of organizing our new staff. Assistant Chief Bill McConnell continues to take great care of the school and applying for grants to help with equipment purchases.

Administrator, Bryan Stambaugh is learning to navigate the complex nature of the government machine. He’s procured a new stoplight and applied for grants for a few other projects, to continue the betterment of our community.

We will have a couple new personnel soon, with Karin’s retirement after 10 years as the Village VFO. Also, Mat has taken a position with the Fulton County Auditor’s Office. We want to thank you both for all you have done for the village, and we wish you both well with your future endeavors.

Last but definitely not least, thank you council members for your faith and willingness to make the Village of Fayette an awesome place to live, work, and play.

Best Regards,

Mayor, Dave Borer