David Connolly (1948 – 2024)

David L. Connolly, 75, of West Unity, Ohio passed away on April 17, 2024, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.

Dave was born July 22, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late Harry and Virginia (Carriger) Connolly. He was a 1967 graduate of West Unity Hilltop High School.

Dave worked as a welder at Dayton Walther, Fayette, Ohio for 13 years before working at Anderson Vreeland, Bryan, Ohio for 37 years.

Dave was a member of the National Muzzleloader Rifle Association (NMLRA) and National Rifle Association (NRA).

He enjoyed building muzzle loaders, refurbishing Allis Chalmers antique tractors and riding motorcycles. Dave loved taking summer drives in his 1954 Ford Pick Up. Along with a good friend, Dave attended pre-civil war rendezvous, particularly liking the late 1790s-1820s.

Surviving David are two siblings, Betty Cameron of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sandra Myers of Bryan, Ohio; eight nieces; five nephews; 30 great nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews; many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Connolly, and William Connolly; two sisters, Sue Ann Connolly, and Bonnie Brown; niece, Kendra Doan.

Visitation for Dave will be held Monday, April 22, 2024, from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dr. Dan Van Arsdalen officiating. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Williams County Historical Society. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com