Fayette Mayor Declares December Small Business Month

COVID SPENDING … Members of the Fayette Village Council discuss extra COVID spending during their latest meeting. (PHOTO BY JEREMY SCOTT, STAFF)

By: Jeremy Scott

The Fayette Village Council met on November 25th in regular session. All members were in attendance.

During the meeting Mayor David Borer proclaimed November 28th as small business Saturday and December of 2020 as small business month. He urged residents of the community to support local businesses.

In other business, Council passed some extra expenditures that will be covered under the COVID Relief Act. Reimbursements to employees effected by COVID from March and April stay at home orders. Police wages were also covered under this. It was also noted that the Village will receive an additional $1928.02 according to the Fulton County Auditor from excess monies not spent by other Villages.

A third reading of an Ordinance establishing revised water and sewer rates was tabled to give more time to gather data. There was a first reading of a resolution authorizing the Village Administrator to enter into an agreement with Emergency Management Agency for Emergency Services.

Also, was a first reading of an Ordinance for the 2021 Payroll. A second reading was done for a resolution entering into an agreement with the Fulton County Court for Indigent Defense Services. A motion was also made to approve retaining the Representation Agreement for Bish, Butler, and Thompson for 2021.

Finally, an Ordinance was suspended and passed accepting the bid From Bryan Excavating for the East Main St Storm Sewer Project. This was passed as an emergency in order to start the project my December 1st and so the Village would receive grant money for the project. The project is expected to last 2-3 days.

Motions were also made to change the 2nd December meeting to December 30th to help in reconciling the final bills of 2020. Council also passed a motion to close the Village Offices at noon on December 31st.

The Next meeting of the Fayette Village Council will be Wednesday, December 9th.

Jeremy can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com