Montpelier Village Council Approves 2021 Appropriations

By: Jeremy Scott

The Montpelier Village Council met on November 23rd in regular session via teleconference. All members were in attendance. During the meeting Council approved the 2021 Electric Utility Cash Reserve Fund. The cash reserve for 2021 equals $2,730,864.

Council also had their 3rd reading and passage for the 2021 Appropriations. Total Appropriations for 2021 come out to $15,562,263.

Council also held a 3rd reading and passage updating Fire Employees Hourly Compensation. Firefighters will now receive $8.80/hr. as a new member, $10.75/hr. for those with Firefighter I Certification, $12.00/hr. for those with Firefighter II Certification, and $9.50 per meeting attended.

Council also suspended and passed a resolution amending appropriations for 2020. This amended the 2020 budget to $18,799,677.

The Village also agreed to make December 31st 2020 an added Holiday for city workers. This is a thank you for their work during a very trying year.

Mayor Steve Yagelski spoke to Council regarding COVID-19. With infection numbers in the area on the rise, and local hospitals being overwhelmed, the Mayor implores everyone to follow local mandates and avoid large gatherings. He also urges people to check in on one another. Many residents live alone, and he hopes they are checked in on.

In other news, equipment has been moving in for the demolition of the 400 block of West Main St. The project is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Also noted during the meeting, Sandy Gordon-Recreation Director, received news that the Kids Garden has been recognized as an All-America Selections Display Garden. Only 200 gardens across the country were selected.

