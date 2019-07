WANTED!

PLEASE CONTACT FAYETTE P.D. Or Fulton County Sheriff’s Office if you know the whereabouts of Dustin Bush. FPD 419-237-2341 or FCSO 419-335-4010 ext 8. Bush is believed to have stolen a red pickup, with dents and 100 gallon water container from the Fayette area.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF FAYETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.