Four Sentenced In Williams County Common Pleas Court

Four individuals recently heard their sentences in the Williams County Common Pleas Court. Those individuals include:

Crystal D. Oskey of Bryan pleaded guilty and was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Oskey was sentenced to a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. The sentence was suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Oskey was also fined $500 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Brittany L. Phillips of Stryker pleaded guilty and was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Phillips was sentenced to a two-year term of incarceration to be served through ODRC with a mandatory two-year period of post release control. Credit was given for time served.

Allen J. Smalley of Defiance pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. Smalley was sentenced to an 18-month term of incarceration through ODRC with a discretionary period of three years post-release control. The sentence is to run consecutively with a previously imposed sentence handed down by Paulding county. Credit was given for time served. Smalley was additionally ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $530 as well as all cost of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Jasmine A. Villanueva of Stryker pleaded guilty and was convicted of intimidation, a third-degree felony. Villaneuva was sentenced to a two-year term of incarceration to be served through ODRC with a mandatory period of three years post release control. Credit was given for time served. Villanueva was also ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

