Carol Voss (1959-2019)

Carol went to be with Mom and Dad. She was born September 22, 1959, in Tecumseh, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur Henry Voss and Ruth Elinor Brainard, and passed away July 7, 2019, in Napoleon, Ohio.

Those who Carol leaves to miss her are two sisters, Barb (her favorite) and LeAnne (Bryon); three brothers, Jim, Ron (Vickie) and Henry (Ellen). She also leaves nieces, Delana (Radu), Candy (Lee), LeeAnn, Alicia, and Jennell (John); nephews, Elmer (Caroline), James (Lisa), Henry, Ben, Gab (Melissa), David, and Joseph; great-nieces, Regina, Lacey (Sapo), Mandy, Destiny, Mary, and Ruth; great-nephews, Joshua, Jeremiah, Justin, Tyler, Elmer, and James.

Carol loved joke telling, Wendy’s Frostys, and just plain loved visits from her loved ones. She was the sweetest person. “There is a hole in my heart where she once dwelled” – Barb. Thank you to the staff at Northcrest Nursing Home for the care and love that they gave her.

There will be a graveside service at a later date. Those wishing a memorial contribution in Carol’s memory are asked to consider Northcrest Nursing Home. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio is honored with Carol’s care and arrangements.

