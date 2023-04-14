FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Blight Impact On Sesquicentennial Celebration

DISCUSSING MAYOR’S REPORT … Councilor Boesger, Mayor Borer, and Councilor Priestap discussing information within the mayor’s report. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Fayette Village Council met April 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. Mayor David Borer called the meeting to order after the prayer and pledge of allegiance.

Present were Councilors Chris Meeker, Rodney Kessler, Suzette Boesger, Kimberlee Priestap, David Wheeler, and Bryan Stambaugh.

Karen King invited anyone interested in helping out with the sesquicentennial celebration to come to the next CDC meeting on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the village office and asked that council look into the formation of youth government like that organized in Columbus.

Connie Wagner then discussed how more banners this year necessitates more poles to hang them from, and detailed that she will work with whoever is necessary to determine what poles will be used before the banners are hung.

Conversation was then held around how updates to the village codes for blight have been submitted, and how the codification process could take months.

Citizens wish that more code violations were enforced so that these run-down properties can be properly maintained.

Discussion was held around organizing the local youth groups to help with volunteer work to clear the blight around the village, but no formal action was taken regarding the issue.

The mayor then gave his report, detailing how the Fayette Garden and Beautification Club is still looking for T-shirt design submissions by May 30th.

Submissions will be voted on through the What’s Happening in Fayette Facebook page. Submissions should be sent to fayettegardenclub@gmail.com .

April 29 will see Fayette’s Royal Annual Bull Thistle Arts Festival and 5K. Forms for those who want to participate are available at the village and post offices.

Fayette Local Schools are hosting a luncheon for senior citizens on April 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the small gym. Please call (419) 237-2114 to RSVP.

The Fayette Area Foundation will hold its BBQ-Chicken drive through on April 28, 2023 from 4:30-6 p.m. Pre-orders should be submitted by April 19 by calling Beth at (419) 551-1713.

The price is $10 per order, and proceeds will go to the Fayette senior class’s scholarship fund.

Fayette will have a Farmer’s Market May 6 – October 28 on Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The following dates will NOT see the occurrence of the Farmer’s Market: May 27; July 1; August 5; August 12; September 2; and September 23. For more information contact Ruth Reynard at ruthreynard@gmail.com .

The village is replacing all lead pipes, so Fayette citizens are asked to please complete the water line survey so that they may assuredly have safe water.

The survey will be added to April’s bill and can also be found attached to the bill for May.

The new splash pad arrived earlier that day, and Mayor Borer was sure to thank the CDC for their help with it.

Anyone who has the flag markers from the previous survey may remove them at any time.

Resolutions for the construction of Phase I for the State of the Water Project and a water supply revolving loan agreement were passed, and a resolution for Fayette to enter the ODOT salt bidding program was left at its first reading after it was noted that it needed to have a different name for the signee.

Any construction company in the area is welcome to enter in the bid for the Fayette waterline replacement project.

Also approved was a motion to accept the resignation of Ric Beals, effective April 4, 2023.

The council was reminded that Resolution 2023-01 needs to be passed by the next meeting before they adjourned at 6:41 p.m.

