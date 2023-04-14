Lily Creek Farms Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

Lily Creek Farms received a $50,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help them cover the costs of improvements, including bathrooms, upgraded arena heating, parking, and outdoor arena rehabilitation.

Once complete, these enhancements will allow participants to benefit from their equine-assisted activities physically, cognitively, and emotionally. Currently, 40% of Lily Creek Farms participants are from Williams County.

Participating in the check presentation from left to right are Lily Creek Farms Belgian/Andalusian horse Sir Chancelot; Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Members Larry Harsila and Bill Martin; Lily Creek Farms Haflinger horse Sammi; and Lily Creek Farms Founder/Executive Director Jami Young.