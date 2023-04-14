WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Port Authority Purchases Two Lots In Edon

Dave Newcomer called the meeting to order at 12 p.m. Roll call was then taken. Present were members Sean Rupp, Stacy Lillard, Richard Reed, Dawn Fitzcharles, and David Newcomer were present. Absent were Tyson Stuckey and William Martin. Also present were Bart Westfall, Lucas Bechtol, and Robert Day.

Both motions on the agenda were approved. The first was to approve the contract for 307 N Oak Street in Edgerton for construction with Andelynn Homes out of Pioneer Ohio.

The second motion approved the purchase of two Edon lots from Dave Wehrle.

The Williams County Port Authority then moved to adjourn at 12:10 p.m. The next WCPA meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2023.