FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Employees Receive Additional One-Half Day Off On December 31 In Observance Of New Year

ITEMS OF INTEREST … Mayor David Borer presents his report to council. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Fayette Village Council met at the village hall on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with all members present.

Following the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, council reviewed the agenda modifications including the removal of the appropriation modifications for 2022 and the addition of the executive session.