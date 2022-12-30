FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Employees Receive Additional One-Half Day Off On December 31 In Observance Of New Year

ITEMS OF INTEREST … Mayor David Borer presents his report to council. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
Fayette Village Council met at the village hall on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with all members present.
Following the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, council reviewed the agenda modifications including the removal of the appropriation modifications for 2022 and the addition of the executive session.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.